Alcàsser celebra la sèptima edición de les jornades de Emple@lcàsser

Alcàsser celebra la sèptima edició del fòrum de treball Emple@lcàsser. Unes jornades dediques a totes les persones del municipi que necessiten ajuda i orientació laboral per a trobar un nou treball.

