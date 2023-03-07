Alfafar fa una marxa per conmemorar el feminisme 

Alfafar, fa una marxa en commemoració de la lluïta feminista que recorre tot el municipi des de l’Ajuntament fins al Centre Andalús del Barri d’Orba. 

Una vegada acabada la marxa s’ha convidat a xocolate amb xurros a tots els assistents.

