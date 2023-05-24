Algemesí celebra el día de Santa Rita


L’associació de mestresses de casa tyrius ha celebrat l’Algemesí el dia de Santa Rita. S’ha celebrat una missa a les 13:00 que ha culminat amb el tradicional àpat de les mestresses de casa.

