Almussafes inicia la construcció d’una nova pista de Pump Track

Almussafes inicia la construcció d’una nova pista de Pump Track que es preveu estiga finalitzada als nadals

Les i els adolescents almussafencs podran gaudir en breu amb les seues bicicletes i patins d’esta nova pista creada per a ells

