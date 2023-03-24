Alzira realitza una previa del Mundial de Pilota demà a la nova pista del Venècia

L’ajuntament d’Alzira junt a la Federació de Pilota Valenciana han organitzat un escalfament previ al Mundial de Pilota. L’esdeveniment ha tingut lloc a la pista de frontó del camp d’esports de Venècia on esdevindrà

Comenta la notícia

This site uses User Verification plugin to reduce spam. See how your comment data is processed.

® Grup Televisio 2022.
Tots els drets reservats