Beniparrell adecua els barrancs per la pluja

L’Ajuntament de Beniparrell ha dut a terme feines de neteja dels barrancs, en previsió de possibles avingudes d’aigua

Comenta la notícia

This site uses User Verification plugin to reduce spam. See how your comment data is processed.

® Grup Televisio 2022.
Tots els drets reservats