Catarroja signa un any més el Conveni amb el Tancat de la Pipa

El Tancat de la Pipa, Paratge Natural de l’Albufera, signa un any més el Conveni amb el poble de Catarroja. Per celebrar-ho es faràn activitats amb el medi ambient per conèixer més al voltant del Tancat de la Pipa.

