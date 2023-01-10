Com afronten els nervis dels exàmens els estudiants universitaris?

Els estudiants universitaris valencians ja han començat els seus exàmens. Però, com afronten aquesta època d’estudi intens? Hi ha joves que son previsors i estudien dia a dia. Altres que s’ho deixen per al final i estudien el dia d’abans del examen.

