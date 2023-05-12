Comença el compte arrere perquè Gemma Alós siga l’alcaldessa d’Alzira

Ni continuïtat ni passat, Alzira necessita FUTUR. Amb el PSOE és possible.

GEMMA ALÓS, LA TEUA ALCALDESSA.

Amb tu guanyem!

Així comença la campanya electoral del PSOE d’Alzira

Comenta la notícia

This site uses User Verification plugin to reduce spam. See how your comment data is processed.

® Grup Televisio 2022.
Tots els drets reservats