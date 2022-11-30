El Consorci de Bombers de València aprova un pressupost de més de 89 milions d’euros

El consorci de bombers aphttps://www.elperiodicvalencia.com/noticies/seccio/economia/rova un pressupost de més de 89 milions d’euros per a 2023.

Comenta la notícia

® Grup Televisio 2022.
Tots els drets reservats