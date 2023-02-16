El Pla Local de Residus de Catarroja es trasllada al carrer en forma d’infografia

La regidoria de Medi Ambient i l’Alcaldia de Catarroja, ha tret el seu Pla Local de Residus al carrer, en forma de cubs gegants.

En concret, es tracta d’unes infografies, de 2×2 metres que s’han situat a les portes de l’Ajuntament. 

