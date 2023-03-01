Els fallers i les falleres de Burjassot preparen les seues disfresses per a falles

Cavalcada, pólvora, disfresses, llepolies. Els fallers i les falleres de Burjassot ho tenen tot apunt per a les Falles 2023. A Ducaval, la coneguda tenda de disfresses de Burjassot l’ambient faller es respira amb moltes ganes.

