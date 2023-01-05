Els forns de la ciutat de València treballen a ple rendiment preparant el tortell de reis

Tot preparat per a entregar els encàrrecs del tortell de reis.

Els forns del cap a casal treballen sense descans. Tot i la inflació, valencians i valencianes no volen passar el dia de reis sense gaudir del seu tortell de reis.

