La casa de la Cultura de la localitat de L’Alcúdia ha acollit un acte de presentació d’un llibre relacionat amb la historia local del poble. Segons Emilia Casasús, autora del llibre, aquest va ser inspirat per les seues ganes de descobrir sobre la vida dels seus avantpassats.

