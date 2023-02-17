Fede Sánchez, presenta la seua nova exposició a la Casa de la Cultura de Burjassot

Fede Sánchez, artista de Burjassot, ha presentat la seua nova exposició anomenada ‘Energia’ a la Casa de la Cultura de Burjassot.

A través de les seues obres, Fede, intenta transmetre tot tipus de sensacions. 

