Ja es pot visitar a Manises el tradicional betlem de l’associació de ceramistes

L’associació de ceramistes de la ciutat de Manises, l’entitat que representa als empresaris industrials i artesans del sector, ja ha muntat el seu tradicional betlem. Aquest any, l’artista Antonio Cordero, ha sigut el creador del betlem. 

