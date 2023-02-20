Juan Medina,regidor  de Quart de Poblet, forma de nou part del Pacte Europeu pel clima

Medina ha sigut l’únic representant de la Comunitat Valenciana en aquest event anomenat ‘Together in action’ que es va celebrar a Brusel.les.

La finalitat? Fer una Europa més sostenible per al futur.

