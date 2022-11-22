La Comunitat Valenciana manté l’alerta groga per forts vents

La Comunitat Valenciana manté l’alerta groga per forts vents amb ratxes que apleguen als 100 km/h acompanyats d’una abaixada general de les temperatures. Jordi Payà ens conta fins quan durarà esta situació

