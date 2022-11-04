La Mancomunitat de la Ribera Alta presenta la digitalització de dos dels espais més emblemàtics de Carcaixent

La Mancomunitat de la Ribera Alta presenta la digitalització de dos dels espais més emblemàtics de Carcaixent: el Palau de la Marquesa i l’Ermita de Sant Roc.

Les estàncies d’ambdós llocs ja poden visitar-se online

