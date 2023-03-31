La regidoria de Media Ambient d’Alzira plateja un nou pla urbà de sostenibilitat

La regidoria de Medi Ambient de la ciutat d’Alzira ha realitzat una presentació amb un nou pla de mobilitat urbana sostenible. Basat en tot el terme municipal com a continuació del pla realitzat a la legislatura passada sobre el nucli urbà.

