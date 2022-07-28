La signatura oficial de l’accés ferroviari marca el Ple de juliol de l’Ajuntament de València

La signatura oficial de l’accés ferroviari marca el Ple de juliol de l’Ajuntament de València. Mocions i al·legacions de tots els partits

Comenta la notícia

® Grup Televisio 2022.
Tots els drets reservats