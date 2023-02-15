Laboralia: la fira de la prevenció i la seguretat en l’àmbit laboral

Del 15 al 16 de febrer el recinte firal de València acull Laboralia, una cimera sobre la prevenció, el benestar i la seguretat en el treball.

Enguany, un dels punts forts és la innovació en el àmbit de la seguretat i la salut de les persones.

Comenta la notícia

This site uses User Verification plugin to reduce spam. See how your comment data is processed.

® Grup Televisio 2022.
Tots els drets reservats