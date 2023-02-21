L’Ajuntament d’Alcàsser instal.la càmeres de videovigilància als uniformes de la Policia Local

La Policia Local d’Alcàsser compta amb càmeres de videovigilància que s’utilitzaràn amb la finalitat de vetllar per la seguretat ciutadana

