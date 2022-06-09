L’Ajuntament d’Alzira convoca una concentració en repulsa de l’assassinat d’Amparo Montalvà

L’Ajuntament d’Alzira convoca una concentració en repulsa de l’assassinat d’Amparo Montalvá

Comenta la notícia

® Grup Televisio 2022.
Tots els drets reservats