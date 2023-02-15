L’Ajuntament de Carlet acull el ‘PROJECTE Bàsic d’Abastiment d’Aigua Potable’

L’Ajuntament de Carlet acull el ‘PROJECTE Bàsic d’Abastiment d’Aigua Potable’.

Amparo Moreno  i Vicente Bertolín han sigut els tècnics encarregats de parlar d’aquest projecte.

Comenta la notícia

This site uses User Verification plugin to reduce spam. See how your comment data is processed.

® Grup Televisio 2022.
Tots els drets reservats