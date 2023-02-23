L’auditori de Massanassa acull a la coneguda banda de vent Scarsale High School de Nova York

La banda de Massanassa fa un intercanvi amb la brass band de Nova York Scarsale High School. Una banda de vent, que actualment,  es troba de gira per tot el món. 

