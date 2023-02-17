Manises celebra el Premi de la Bonoloto

L’administració  Nº3 de Manises  està una volta més de celebració.

El passat dimarts 15, el sorteig de la Bonoloto va tocar a un dels seus clients habituals. 

El premi es queda valorat en una aproximació de més de 2,5 milions d’euros.

