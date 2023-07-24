Mazón descarta que el seu pacte amb Vox haja penalitzat a Feijóo

Mazón descarta que el seu pacte amb Vox haja penalitzat a Feijóo

Comenta la notícia

This site uses User Verification plugin to reduce spam. See how your comment data is processed.

® Grup Televisio 2022.
Tots els drets reservats