Picassent celebra la seua 18ª Gala de l’Esport.

Dos-cents esportistes d’àmbit local protagonitzaren la Gala de l’Esport de Picassent que enguany ha acomplit la seua majoria d’edat.

Parlem amb l’alcaldessa, Conxa Garcia, i amb el regidor d’esports, Hèctor Pradas.

