Signat el conveni de col·laboració per a afavorir l’ús de la palla de l’arròs com a material de bioconstrucció

Signat el conveni de col·laboració per a afavorir l’ús de la palla de l’arròs com a material de bioconstrucció

Comenta la notícia

® Grup Televisio 2022.
Tots els drets reservats