Silla reforma el Parc de l’Estació anomenat ‘La maquinista’

La Maquinista és el projecte que s’ha iniciat al municipi de Silla dissenyat per Héctor Muñoz Muñoz. La Maquinista ha obtingut el primer premi amb un 40,8%.

La finalitat és millorar i implementar espais naturals i d’oci del municipi. 

Comenta la notícia

This site uses User Verification plugin to reduce spam. See how your comment data is processed.

® Grup Televisio 2022.
Tots els drets reservats