Torna una nova edició del festival de màgia Polinyà Màgic

La màgia envaeix de nou el municipi de Polinyà del Xúquer. Torna una nova edició del festival Polinyà Màgic. Del 24 al 26 de febrer la casa museu de la màgia acollix diferents activitats, així com espectacles dirigits a tots els públics.

