València estudia prohibir els petards entre les 14:30 i les 16:30 a les falles

València estudia prohibir els petards entre les 14.30 i les 16.30 hores.

L’alcalde recorda que “la pirotècnia forma part de la cultura”. Però sospesarà generar una banda horària a l’hora de menjar per a traure als animals de companyia.

