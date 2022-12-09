Castelló inaugura una nova edició de la Fira d’Entitats

Castelló inaugura una nova edició de la seua Fira d’Entitats 2022. Enguany s’ha optat per juntar els espais per facilitar als assistents la visita. Enguany no faltaran concerts, atraccions, activitats esportives i culturals

